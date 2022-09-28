Watch: New video shows man, dog being saved from Phoenix mobile home fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new, dramatic video released Wednesday shows the moments when officers and firefighters saved a man and a dog from a mobile home fire in Phoenix earlier this month. “Help! I’m trapped!” yells the 60-year-old man in an officer’s body-cam video as he arrived at the complex on Cave Creek Road near Peoria Avenue on Sept. 18. “Hey we got a guy back here!” the officer yells. The video then cuts to a firefighter helping a dog who jumped out a window to escape the flames.

The man is then seen in the same window, and a firefighter breaks the window next to it. “Pull me out!” the man screams in the video. The video shows at least two officers pulling the man out of the mobile home through the windows. The man has some scratches and burns on him. “Oh my God,” he said in relief. The video then shows the man on a chair. “I can’t move,” he says. “Don’t worry I gotcha,” said an officer. The officers then lift him and help him to the paramedics. He was then taken to a nearby burn center but should be OK. The dog was later seen running around in the video. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

