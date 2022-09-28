Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Watch: New video shows man, dog being saved from Phoenix mobile home fire

The man and dog were saved.
The man and dog were saved.(Phoenix Police Department)
By David Baker
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 3:08 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A new, dramatic video released Wednesday shows the moments when officers and firefighters saved a man and a dog from a mobile home fire in Phoenix earlier this month. “Help! I’m trapped!” yells the 60-year-old man in an officer’s body-cam video as he arrived at the complex on Cave Creek Road near Peoria Avenue on Sept. 18. “Hey we got a guy back here!” the officer yells. The video then cuts to a firefighter helping a dog who jumped out a window to escape the flames.

TRENDING: Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say

The man is then seen in the same window, and a firefighter breaks the window next to it. “Pull me out!” the man screams in the video. The video shows at least two officers pulling the man out of the mobile home through the windows. The man has some scratches and burns on him. “Oh my God,” he said in relief. The video then shows the man on a chair. “I can’t move,” he says. “Don’t worry I gotcha,” said an officer. The officers then lift him and help him to the paramedics. He was then taken to a nearby burn center but should be OK. The dog was later seen running around in the video. It’s unclear what sparked the flames.

TRENDING: LIVE: Hurricane Ian makes landfall in southwest Florida as Category 4 storm

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

I-10 west closed near Picacho Peak
Hurricane Ian impacting food, flights, supply chain.
LIVE: Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes
Coolio performs during the "I Love The 90's" tour on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at RiverEdge Park in...
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper Coolio dies at age 59
Quiet Quitting is a new workplace trend
Pandemic contributes to “quiet quitting” as workers seek work/life balance
FILE - In this photo, New York Yankees' Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season,...
Yankees star Judge hits 61st home run, ties Maris’ AL record