Efforts underway to end opioid death crisis in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Opioid awareness month is coming to an end but more efforts to help the crisis in Pima County are just beginning.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, city leaders, and law enforcement officials are joining efforts they hope will help save lives.

According to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office, 299 people have died from a drug overdose so far this year. That number is expected to climb, and the county is trying to get ahead of this deadly crisis.

“Problems with meth, cocaine and heroin. We didn’t really see a lot of opioid misuse,” said Pima County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia.

But starting in 2017, Pima County did. In fact, 2,150 people have died from a drug overdose since then.

“A full 60 of them have been less than 19 years of age,” Garcia said.

Dr. Garcia said the opioid crisis impacts people of all ages starting with babies.

“To our very oldest. Our oldest deceased was 88,” Garcia said.

In a recent opioid settlement with pharmaceutical companies, $48.5 million will go to Pima County.

To go after pharmaceutical companies and manufactures should be held accountable for what was really the start of this crisis,” said Conover.

The first installment of $1.5 million from the opioid settlement was received this month. The remainder of the funds will be given over the next 18 years.

“It is a relapsing disease which means people will get on and off it multiple times during their life. Our goal is to present opportunities to them,” said Garcia.

So how exactly are they going to do that? Initiatives are underway but still in the planning phase.

Conover talked about the “Good Samaritan Law” which protects you from prosecution.

“Even when law enforcement comes to the scene and there is evidence of possession of paraphernalia, you are a “Good Samaritan” for making the call to 9-1-1,” said Conover.

Along with “Make the Call” campaign. It shows residents steps that they can take to prevent a drug death when an overdose is happening, like using Narcan.

Conover said everyone should have Narcan on them. It is available for free at any Pima County Library.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.