FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon not done with us yet!
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:13 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Easterly flow will bring us a bit of moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.
FRIDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.
TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.