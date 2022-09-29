FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon not done with us yet!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Easterly flow will bring us a bit of moisture throughout the week, allowing for a slight chance for rain each day. Temperatures cool back closer to climate normals Thursday onward with lighter winds.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies. 20% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

