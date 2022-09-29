Grand Canyon University student hit by stray bullet during shootout; 2 others injured

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A Grand Canyon University student and two others, including a teen girl, are in the hospital after a shootout near campus on Wednesday. Police were called to 36th and Vermont avenues, which is north of Camelback Road, around 6 p.m. for reports of gunshots. Officers arrived at the scene but didn’t find any victims. However, police say officers later learned a man and teen girl were at a nearby hospital and had been shot. They both had non-life-threatening injuries, investigators say.

According to the university and police, two bullets from the shootout traveled to the area of 29th and Georgia avenues, also north of Camelback. One hit a student near The Rivers residence hall, and the other hit a dorm building. The victim was driven to the hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, investigators said. No other students were hurt.

GCU said the student’s parents have been told about the incident and said that a lockdown of the campus isn’t necessary. Officials added the neighborhood is not in current danger. It’s unclear what led up to the gunshots or if anyone will be arrested.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.