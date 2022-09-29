Advertise
I-10 west closed near Picacho Peak

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 7:16 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed due to a wreck near Picacho Peak, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Wednesday evening, Sept. 28.

Authorities say the closure is due to law enforcement activity at milepost 219. State troopers say the closure was caused by a crash, which stemmed from a traffic stop conducted by Pinal County sheriff’s deputies.

Drivers are urged to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

As of 7:15 p.m., authorities had not made an estimation as to when the westbound lanes would reopen. The eastbound lanes were unaffected.

