At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says

Officials believe two different forms of norovirus hit park in outbreak that lasted 3 months
FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon in Grand Canyon, Ariz.(AP)
By Peter Valencia
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released more details about a possible norovirus outbreak affecting Grand Canyon National Park visitors earlier this year.

Arizona’s Family reported that it hit dozens of river rafters, and backcountry campers had reported “explosive” gastrointestinal illnesses after a rafting group reported the first case on April 6. The CDC said 11 out of 28 rafters got sick on that trip. Initially, many who got sick reported having norovirus-like symptoms, with some samples testing positive for the virus.

However, as weeks passed, more reports came in as hiking groups, and summer vacationers visited the park. As a result, the CDC launched an investigation with researchers arriving at the park by the end of May. Three months later, the CDC released its findings, which indicate that the outbreak could have come from multiple sources.

According to CDC researchers, five people reported becoming ill before their trips, indicating a “potential for multisource introduction” of norovirus into the park. In addition, investigations into portable toilets from rafting trips revealed that while they each tested positive for norovirus, they had two distinct genotypes -- different genetic materials, meaning they came from other places. Park officials reported the last case of gastroenteritis on June 17. In all, researchers looked into the possibility of 222 people, more than 80% of them being visitors, who got sick in those three months.

“We haven’t seen something like this kind of outbreak in about 10CDC years,” Jan Balsom, a spokesperson for the park, told blog site The Daily Beast in June.

The CDC warns that as norovirus cases increase nationwide, the virus could resurge at the park as visitation levels return to near pre-pandemic levels. Therefore, travelers should practice extra hygiene and ensure they use and consume clean water. For example, drinking from spigots or park-provided fountains is safer than using most water bottle filters, which often won’t remove norovirus.

TRENDING: Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations

What is norovirus?

Norovirus is a contagious virus that spreads through touching contaminated surfaces or food and drink. You can also get norovirus from someone already infected by the virus. Health experts say you’ll often start feeling sick within 12 to 48 hours. According to the CDC and the National Park Service, the virus can spread quickly on rafts or while camping. Symptoms include sudden vomiting and severe diarrhea lasting anywhere from one to three days. Fever, headache, body aches, dehydration, and chills are other commonly reported symptoms.

MORE: You can read the full CDC report below

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

