Nonprofit teams with neighborhood to keep roads safer in unique way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local nonprofit organization Living Streets Alliance is teaming with the Barrio Blue Moon neighborhood to host a special community block party.

They’re inviting residents to help transform the intersections of 14th Avenue and Helen and Mable streets in hopes of slowing down traffic and keeping the roads safer.

Patricia Schwartz of Living Streets Alliance said the goal is to paint a colorful traffic circle with help from residents.

“There’s the safety aspect, traffic calming and as Living Streets Alliance that’s one thing we really try to advocate for is more thriving streets and safer streets for everyone to use, not just people in vehicles,” Schwartz said. “Then there’s also the place lifting aspect or the neighborhood beautification.”

Artist Armando Sotelo has designed a mural to go in the circle. Schwartz said Sotelo will outline the mural and residents will be able to fill in the outline to finish the traffic circle.

Flex posts and large planters will surround the mural.

The hope is that this semi-permanent traffic structure makes a long-lasting impact.

“Neighbors alerted us that there was a lot of traffic and speeding through here and engineers surveyed and decided that, too,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said this project is part of the Thrive in the 05 Initiative.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Residents can enjoy free food and music, and everyone is encouraged to bring their bicycles for free repairs.

There will be additional projects like this in November and December. Schwartz said the aim is this will be a sustainable and more affordable way to keep residents safe.

