Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Nonprofit teams with neighborhood to keep roads safer in unique way

Tucson neighborhood to transform intersections
By Carsyn Currier
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 7:53 AM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local nonprofit organization Living Streets Alliance is teaming with the Barrio Blue Moon neighborhood to host a special community block party.

They’re inviting residents to help transform the intersections of 14th Avenue and Helen and Mable streets in hopes of slowing down traffic and keeping the roads safer.

Patricia Schwartz of Living Streets Alliance said the goal is to paint a colorful traffic circle with help from residents.

There’s the safety aspect, traffic calming and as Living Streets Alliance that’s one thing we really try to advocate for is more thriving streets and safer streets for everyone to use, not just people in vehicles,” Schwartz said. “Then there’s also the place lifting aspect or the neighborhood beautification.”

Artist Armando Sotelo has designed a mural to go in the circle. Schwartz said Sotelo will outline the mural and residents will be able to fill in the outline to finish the traffic circle.

Flex posts and large planters will surround the mural.

The hope is that this semi-permanent traffic structure makes a long-lasting impact.

“Neighbors alerted us that there was a lot of traffic and speeding through here and engineers surveyed and decided that, too,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz said this project is part of the Thrive in the 05 Initiative.

It will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. Residents can enjoy free food and music, and everyone is encouraged to bring their bicycles for free repairs.

There will be additional projects like this in November and December. Schwartz said the aim is this will be a sustainable and more affordable way to keep residents safe.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park under control
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
Steve Patterson hasn't heard from his wife of 37 years since Sunday morning.
Hiker found dead after going missing in Cave Creek, deputies say

Latest News

Ukrainian forces retook areas held by Russian troops and pushed them back across the border in...
Kremlin will annex 4 regions of Ukraine on Friday
A section of the causeway leading to Sanibel, Fla., in Lee County was knocked out by Hurricane...
People trapped, 2.5M without power as Ian drenches Florida
From centre, anti-clockwise, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, Lady Louise, Zara Tindall,...
Queen Elizabeth II died of old age, death certificate says
Tucson neighborhood to transform intersection
Tucson neighborhood to transform intersection