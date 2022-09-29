SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back.

The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center.

Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase the latest home improvement trends, remodeling ideas and outdoor living.

The show features exhibitors, food trucks, presentations, prizes, a comic bookmobile, pet adoptions, artisans and a KIIM FM road trip giveaway. City city of Tucson’s “Ready, Set, Rec!” mobile recreation program will also be there.

Free parking is available for everyone. Admission is half off for adults 65 and up, military and front-line workers. Children under 12 get in free.

For more information about the SAHBA Home and Garden Show, click here .

