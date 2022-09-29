Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend

Call Tucson Reptile Rescue at (520) 991-9553 if you know someone who is missing their lizard....
Call Tucson Reptile Rescue at (520) 991-9553 if you know someone who is missing their lizard. (Source: Lane Smith/Tucson Reptile Rescue)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 10:18 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale.

According to the event’s website, reptiles from all around the world will be on display.

There will be thousands of captive bred tortoises, snakes, lizards, frogs, turtle and more for sale.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras and stop by the show’s two petting zoos, one featuring mammals and the other with reptiles.

While admission is cash only, most vendors will take other forms of payment.

For more information about the show, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
Wings Over Broadway closes after four years
Authorities said this woman and man assaulted a Little Caesars employee in Tucson in July.
Police: Couple assaulted Little Caesars employee over order
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
Data from the Southern Hemisphere shows they had a three to five times higher number of flu...
Health experts predict Arizona will see the worst flu season in years
Peter Piper Pizza guests can enjoy free rides on Tucson Twister at the store at South 12th...
Peter Piper Pizza introduces entertainment upgrades, offers free rides
Crossroads Nogales Mission is seeing more people in need now than ever before, and officials...
Crossroads Nogales Mission sees increase of those in need, says inflation is new pandemic