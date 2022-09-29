Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2.

This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale.

According to the event’s website, reptiles from all around the world will be on display.

There will be thousands of captive bred tortoises, snakes, lizards, frogs, turtle and more for sale.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their cameras and stop by the show’s two petting zoos, one featuring mammals and the other with reptiles.

While admission is cash only, most vendors will take other forms of payment.

For more information about the show, click here .

