University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory celebrates 100 years!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The University of Arizona’s Steward Observatory has a lot to celebrate! It’s marking 10 decades of astronomy and telescope viewing in Southern Arizona. The first lecture was given 100 years ago in 1922.

About 200 people came out to celebrate 100 years of astronomy and checking out space from the Steward Observatory. Marcia Rieke, Regents Professor of Astronomy and principal investigator of the NIRCam instrument, said the observatory has come a long way.

“We are learning things that we couldn’t have even imagined. And we are learning a lot about our place in the universe. And we are learning a lot about how planets work by studying others,” she said.

Rieke added that the team is just beginning to scratch the surface of what’s to be discovered all the way up in space telling me to “come back in six months” to see “all of the amazing discoveries.”

She said she hopes more people come out and can take a peek at these planets for themselves, like seeing Saturn or Jupiter through the telescope.

You can learn more about the observatory and how to visit here .

