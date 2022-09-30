Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Superior Court has denied Planned Parenthood Arizona’s motion for a stay pending its appeal of the court’s Sept. 23, 2022. This means the near-total abortion ban can still be enforced in Arizona through the appeals process.

Om Sept. 23, Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson lifted a decades-old injunction that blocked the enforcement of a law that was enacted before Arizona became a state. The law in question is a near-total abortion ban that was put on the books in 1864, nearly half a century before Arizona reached statehood.

The Arizona Attorney’s Office argued to Johnson that, because the U.S. Supreme Court had overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision, the sole reason for the injunction that blocked the old law was gone.

Under the 1894 law, anyone convicted of performing a surgical abortion or providing drugs for an abortion through medication could face between two and five years in prison.

The ban went into effect immediately after Johnson’s ruling.

Planned Parenthood Arizona filed an appeal on Monday, Sept. 26. Planned Parenthood’s request for a stay was denied on Friday, Sept. 30.

Brittany Fonteno, the President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Arizona, released the following statement on Friday.

We are outraged by the Pima County Superior court’s denial of our request for a stay pending our appeal. Let’s be clear, this ruling is not in line with the views of Arizonans who believe abortion should remain legal. Arizonans should rightfully feel enraged. It is impermissible that Arizonans are waking up each morning to their elected officials making conflicting statements about which laws are in effect or claiming that they do not know, and yet the court has refused to provide any clarity or relief. For nearly 100 days, Arizonans have experienced pure chaos and confusion and it has been devastating for our physicians and staff who have been forced to notify patients that they can no longer care for them, and traumatic for our patients who have been forced to flee the state to receive basic health care. Planned Parenthood Arizona has been clear that we will continue to defend reproductive freedom for all. The fight to restore abortion access to Arizonans is far from over as we will continue to appeal the court’s ruling.

