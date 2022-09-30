Advertise
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson

By Hannah Tiede
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:53 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of Tucson’s most heartbreaking cases came to an end in a Pima County courtroom on Friday, Sept. 30.

A jury found Christopher Clements guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the death of Maribel Gonzales in 2014. He will be sentenced at a later date but faces life in prison.

Clements is already serving 35 years for a Maricopa County burglary case.

He is also facing several charges for allegedly kidnapping and killing 6-year-old Isabel Celis in 2012. That trial is set for next February.

Investigators say 6-year-old Isabel Celis (left) vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012...
Investigators say 6-year-old Isabel Celis (left) vanished from her parents’ Tucson home in 2012 while Maribel Gonzales (right) disappeared while walking to a friend’s house two years later.(Arizona's Family)

WEEK THREE: JURY DELIBERATIONS

At 10:30 a.m. Friday, the jury returned to the courthouse to continue deliberations. The jury was handed the case Wednesday afternoon after explosive closing arguments.

The jury has had more than eleven hours to deliberate over the past three days.

According to the bailiff, no questions were submitted in writing to Judge James Marner as of 10 a.m. Friday.

During the trial, the jury appeared insightful and inquisitive. Jurors submitted questions even though the prosecution and defense didn’t ask. Not all their questions were read in court, though. Certain information has been precluded from the trial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

DISAPPEARED IN THE DESERT

KOLD has been covering the case for years. In 2021, we released an award-winning podcast called Disappeared in the Desert.

KOLD News Presents "Disappeared In The Desert"

CLEMENTS’ CRIMINAL HISTORY

  • In 1993, Clements was accused of molesting a very young child but was never charged.
  • In 1998, he was convicted of first-degree sexual abuse in Oregon.
  • In 2002, he was convicted of identity theft and assault in Washington.
  • In 2006, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Florida.
  • In 2007, he was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in Oregon.
  • In late 2007, he was charged with false reporting in Tucson after allegedly giving a police officer a fake name.
  • In 2011, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 1900 block of South Craycroft Road.
  • In 2012, he registered as a sex offender and was living at a home in the 5800 block of East Elida Street.
  • In 2013, he was charged with living too close to a school as a sex offender.
  • In 2015, he was arrested on charges of pimping and child abuse but the charges were later dismissed.
  • In June 2016, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Tucson.
  • In January 2017, he was arrested in connection with a burglary in Maricopa County.
  • In February 2017, he contacts the FBI alleging he has information on Isabel Celis’ body.
  • In March 2017, he leads federal agents to human remains near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads. DNA testing revealed the remains are from Isabel Celis.
  • In September 2018, he was indicted on 22 counts in connection with the deaths of Isabel Celis and Maribel Gonzalez. He would later plead not guilty to all charges.
  • In April 2022, he was convicted in the Maricopa County burglary case.
  • In June 2022, he was sentenced to more than 30 years for the Maricopa County burglary case.
  • On Sept. 30, 2022, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping for the death of Maribel Gonzales
  • In February 2023, he is set to go on trial for the death of Isabel.

ISABEL CELIS TIMELINE

  • April 20, 2012: Isabel Mercedes Celis went to bed in her bedroom.
  • April 21, 2012: Around 8 a.m., family members call 911 after they discover she is not in the house.
  • April 22, 2012: FBI search dogs arrive from Virginia to aid in the search.
  • April 23, 2012: Celis family and 88-CRIME post a $6,000 reward.
  • March 2017: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.
  • March 31, 2017: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Isabel Celis.
  • Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Isabel’s death.

MARIBEL GONZALEZ TIMELINE

  • June 3, 2014: Maribel Gonzalez leaves home to walk and visit a friend.
  • June 4, 2014: Gonzalez was reported missing by her family after she failed to come home.
  • June 6, 2014: Human remains were discovered near North Trico and West Avra Valley roads in rural Pima County.
  • June 20, 2014: DNA analysis confirms remains are those of Maribel Gonzalez.
  • Sept. 15, 2018: Authorities announce the indictment of Christopher Matthew Clements in Maribel’s death.

