FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day of monsoon 2022!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, September 30th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 7:04 AM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure to our south will continue to spin some monsoon and tropical moisture into southern Arizona well past the end of our rainy season. This brings a good shot at adding to our Monsoon 2022 rainfall totals Friday. The first weekend of October will bring a 20 to 30% chance for showers and storms. Temperatures hover near or just slightly above normal through next week.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

