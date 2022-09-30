FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day of monsoon 2022!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure to our south will continue to spin some monsoon and tropical moisture into southern Arizona well past the end of our rainy season. This brings a good shot at adding to our Monsoon 2022 rainfall totals Friday. The first weekend of October will bring a 20 to 30% chance for showers and storms. Temperatures hover near or just slightly above normal through next week.

FRIDAY: 40% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s.

TUESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.