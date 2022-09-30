Former President Trump holding rally in Mesa on October 9

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former President Donald Trump is returning to Arizona and holding a rally in the East Valley as the election race heats up. The 45th President is scheduled to deliver remarks at the Legacy Sports Park off Ellsworth and Williams Field Road on Sunday, Oct. 9.

Trump will be joined by Republican nominee for governor Kari Lake and U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters. It will mark the second visit this year to Arizona for the former president. In July, thousands packed an arena in Prescott Valley as several Trump-endorsed and Trump-supported candidates spoke at the Findlay Toyota Center. In that event, he harshly criticized the Biden Administration over inflation and the border. He then took aim at Gov. Doug Ducey. calling him in part, “all talk and no action.”

“You’ll see what can happen when Kari Lake becomes your governor. It’ll be like day and night,” Trump told the audience then.

With early voting just weeks away, a new poll by the Arizona Republic and Suffolk University shows the governor’s race is a virtual tie. Despite being outspent by Democrat Katie Hobbs in television ads, Lake has zoned in her ads in a more personal manner, her life growing up. “You’ve heard a lot of lies about me this past year, but here’s the truth,” Lake begins the video. “I was raised by a big family in Iowa, dad was a teacher, and mom was a nurse.” The 30-second ad focuses on Lake’s background but doesn’t mention the issues that propelled her to victory in the August primary, such as claims of voter fraud, her stance on immigration, and her endorsement from Trump.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. with speakers starting at 1 p.m. Trump is expected to speak at 4 p.m.

