Group calls for Pima Community College chancellor’s resignation

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:30 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group called people for PCC is demanding that Pima Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert step down immediately.

This comes after the KOLD Investigates team revealed that the college administration is once again under scrutiny.

KOLD got ahold of a draft report from the Higher Learning Commission.

The preliminary findings revealed a major rift on the board, and with leadership, that’s putting the college’s mission at risk.

People for PCC is made up of concerned citizens, public officer holders, students and former students.  

The group held a news conference to highlight many of the complaints in Lambert’s performance records since he took over the chancellor seat in 2013.

The group claims students have been hammered with higher tuition and college fees, while enrollment has plunged, and the chancellor is making unilateral spending decisions that are costing the taxpayers too much.

Pima Community College released the following statement:

