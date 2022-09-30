Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Marana Pumpkin Patch opens for the first time this season on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Owner Jon Post said this year there’s even more for the whole family to enjoy, including a one-of-a-kind Sunflower Festival.

“We’re not going to the pumpkin field, we’re going to the sunflower field. Pumpkins will still be available to buy, but we are going to focus on the sunflowers,” Post said. “You can come and take photos in the beautiful sunflower field and it should be really great.”

Post said guests will be able to pick the sunflowers and make a bouquet to take home.

He said the community has been asking for a Sunflower Festival for years, and the new location helped make that possible.

“About 70% of the field will be open and it will look so amazing,” Post said. “Besides having a lot of fun at a pumpkin patch, it’s a photo opp. People want the opportunity in that sunflower field for photo opps.”

The pumpkin patch has added numerous photo backdrops so families have lots of places to take pictures.

Staff spent the summer finishing the bridge and other projects like the kitchen that had to be put on hold last year.

Guests will also notice a new pond filled with paddle boats. Post said the pond doubles as a holding place for the water used for the new irrigation system.

“We use underground drip irrigation to irrigate the farm. It helps conserve water and it’s great for pumpkins, pumpkins do very well with underground drip,” Post said. “In order to have that system we had to put in a holding pond for our water which is great because it doubles as a great amenity for our guests.”

Your only chance to check out these sunflowers is Oct. 1-2 and Oct. 6-7.

In order to avoid overflow, tickets will only be sold online this year. Post said it’s important to arrive at your designated ticket time, so there is enough staff here to help you.

For more information on how to purchase tickets click here.

