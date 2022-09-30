Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

New coins featuring King Charles III revealed

Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms. (Source: The Royal Mint/Facebook/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:29 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Coins featuring King Charles III will enter circulation alongside those of Queen Elizabeth II, The Royal Mint confirms.

The official maker of coins in Great Britain said, “The first coins bearing the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III will enter circulation in line with demand from banks and post offices.”

This means coins featuring the king and queen will co-circulate for many years to come.

According to the UK coin maker, there are approximately 27 billion coins in circulation that feature Queen Elizabeth II.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
At least 75 trees damaged by lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park
Drexel Heights Fire District crews battle a structure fire in the 3000 block of West Century...
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs

Latest News

New York City Mayor Eric Adams pays tribute to an EMS veteran who was killed Thursday in a...
Mayor: New York City lost 'one of our heroes'
Russian President Vladimir Putin has launched the process of annexing parts of Ukraine by...
Putin signs treaties annexing Ukrainian regions
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
Huge blasts preceded methane pipeline leaks in Baltic Sea
Thousands of Russians fleeing Putin's draft have flowed over the border into neighboring...
Thousands stuck trying to flee Russia into Georgia
Authorities respond to the scene of a stabbing where a veteran emergency medical responder was...
Man arrested in fatal stabbing of New York City EMS worker