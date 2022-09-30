Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Officials: North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
This photo provided by the North Korean government shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delivering a speech in Pyongyang, North Korea, Sept. 8, 2022.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Further details are still being analyzed, ministry officials said.

Japan’s NHK national television said multiple missiles fired from the North are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan and outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

North Korea’s escalating missile launches included a firing after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit in South Korea and the first anti-submarine training in five years among the United States, South Korea and Japan.

North Korea has significantly advanced its missile technology in recent years and has a variety of nuclear-capable missiles that place both the United states and its allies South Korea and Japan within striking distance.

This year, North Korea performed missile tests more than 20 times, a record number, as it refuses to resume long-stalled nuclear talks with the United States.

The North also has been pushing to advance its ability to fire missiles from submarines. South Korean officials said recently that they had detected signs that North Korea was preparing to test-fire a missile from a submarine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
At least 75 trees damaged by lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park
Drexel Heights Fire District crews battle a structure fire in the 3000 block of West Century...
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

The Hon. Kellie Johnson denied a stay after Planned Parenthood appealed her Sept. 23 ruling...
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
Authorities in Florida say they helped rescue a woman whose car was swept away by extreme flood...
VIDEO: Deputies rescue woman from extreme flood waters after Hurricane Ian
Rescuers were able to free a woman trapped in her flooded Florida home after Hurricane Ian.
Rescuers free woman from flooded Florida home
The Danish Defence Command has released images of what it says are gas leaks from Nord Stream...
West rejects Putin’s claim it sabotaged Baltic pipelines