Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

File photo of flames.
File photo of flames.(MGN)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 10:34 PM MST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.

Officers talked to another man at the scene, who said the car was his own. He reportedly told police his vehicle was stolen by a man who burned him with an “unknown object” before stealing his car. The man’s friend allegedly witnessed the robbery and drove to follow the stolen car. The man told police he followed them while walking and found his car on fire, along with his friend who’d been badly burned.

TRENDING: Preliminary autopsy shows man was shot in the neck after throwing rocks at Phoenix officers

However, police soon found out the man’s story wasn’t adding up. Witnesses at the scene reportedly told police a third man was involved, but he didn’t match the suspect’s description. Police confronted the man, who confessed to making up the elaborate story with his friends.

Police later found out the victim had asked his two friends to get gasoline since one of their cars was empty. The men filled several plastic grocery bags with gasoline before loading them into their car. They then picked up the victim and drove where the second vehicle was parked. However, before they arrived, the bags of gasoline ignited with the three men inside the car, causing the vehicle to erupt in flames.

The victim is in extremely critical condition, while another man had minor burns. No one has been arrested. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
At least 75 trees damaged by lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park
Drexel Heights Fire District crews battle a structure fire in the 3000 block of West Century...
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
It was important to Isabel to carry him as long as she could.
Arizona abortion law’s impact on families with fetal complications
Save Our Schools didn't get enough signatures for the voucher referendum.
Opponents of Arizona school choice voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
FBI and Navajo Nation Police investigators arrested a female tribal member after she allegedly...
Navajo Nation woman accused of murdering husband, young son in northern Arizona
The Hon. Kellie Johnson denied a stay after Planned Parenthood appealed her Sept. 23 ruling...
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay