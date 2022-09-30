Advertise
Pima County child sex crimes suspect captured in Mexico

Adriel Guevara Enriquez was captured in Mexico and booked into Pima County Jail on Thursday,...
Adriel Guevara Enriquez was captured in Mexico and booked into Pima County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 29, on child sex crime charges.(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor in Pima County after being extradited from Mexico.

Adriel Guevara Enriquez was booked into the Pima County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 29. The charges stem from a 2019 investigation.

Enriquez was apprehended in Mexico.

Agencies involved in the investigation and arrest include the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

