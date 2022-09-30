Pima County child sex crimes suspect captured in Mexico

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges of sexual conduct with a minor in Pima County after being extradited from Mexico.

Adriel Guevara Enriquez was booked into the Pima County Jail on Thursday, Sept. 29. The charges stem from a 2019 investigation.

Enriquez was apprehended in Mexico.

Agencies involved in the investigation and arrest include the U.S. Marshal’s Service, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department and the Pima County Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was immediately available.

