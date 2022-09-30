Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Preliminary autopsy shows man was shot in the neck after throwing rocks at Phoenix officers

Funeral services for Ali Osman will be held Friday morning and open to the public.
A newly released autopsy revealed a man who was throwing rocks at police and was killed by them was shot in the neck earlier this week.
By Cristiana Ramos
Published: Sep. 29, 2022 at 8:51 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Thirty-four-year-old Ali Osman died last Saturday night during an encounter with Phoenix police. He was reportedly throwing rocks at them near 19th Avenue and Tuckey Lane when he was shot and killed.

Osman’s family is still waiting on answers. His niece, Ikran Aden, says the family has been grieving every day since the incident. “We’re asking for you to tell the truth, let the people know what really went down that day, please,” Aden said. The family is asking for the body camera footage to be released and for the two officers involved to be held accountable.

In a press conference on Thursday, Aden’s eyes filled with tears. “It’s not fair to us as a family for police officers to just run around after they killed and ended a life of someone so innocent,” she said. The family and their attorney held another press conference to share their findings from the scene, a preliminary autopsy report and funeral arrangements.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot by Phoenix police for throwing rocks at them had mental illness, family says

Phoenix police told Arizona’s Family they still plan to follow their transparency policy and release the body cam footage in 14 days. Still, the family’s attorney Quacy Smith says the police owe it to the family to show them sooner. “At least you put their hearts and minds at ease as to what happened and then follow your transparency policy as it relates to the general public,” Smith said.

The rocks where Osman was shot are all about an inch in size. Smith points this out because he says the rocks weren’t big enough to be considered a threat. Smith and the family agree Osman should have been placed in jail for throwing rocks but not shot. Family members said Osman suffered from mental illness and was receiving regular treatment.

A preliminary family autopsy report was also shared, which showed Osman was shot in the neck. “Mr. Osman was in fact struck by projectiles from those officer’s guns at least three times, and there’s a question whether there’s a fourth strike or not,” Smith said. After Ali’s funeral services, the family will file a notice of claim against the City of Phoenix for using excessive force and wrongful death.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: People questioning use of deadly force after man shot and killed by Phoenix PD

Osman was a U.S citizen who came to America as a Somali refugee at 14 years old. He hasn’t seen his mother in 17 years, and family members say he had a flight to see her in Kenya on Tuesday. “But instead, she’s going to see photos. Autopsy photos,” Smith said.

The memorial is at the Tempe Islamic Community Center at 11 a.m on Friday and will be open to the public. He will then be buried at the Al Rahma Muslim Cemetery in Maricopa.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
"A" Mountain lit up recently to let the community know of an event slated for October.
Why was “A” Mountain lit up on Monday?
At least 30 palm trees burned at Agua Caliente Park in Tucson on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
At least 75 trees damaged by lightning-caused fire at Agua Caliente Park
Drexel Heights Fire District crews battle a structure fire in the 3000 block of West Century...
House damaged by fire on Tucson’s southwest side
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue
As homelessness grows, Tucson leaders continue to tackle the issue

Latest News

A boat displaced by Hurricane Ian rests atop a car in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Thursday, Sept....
LIVE: Ian lashes South Carolina as Florida’s death toll climbs
Opponents of Arizona school choice voucher expansion fail to gather enough signatures
The Hon. Kellie Johnson denied a stay after Planned Parenthood appealed her Sept. 23 ruling...
Arizona abortion ban still can be enforced after Pima County Superior Court denies Planned Parenthood stay
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is taken off the field on a stretcher during the...
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa has concussion; no timeline for return