FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated storm chances through the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An area of low pressure to our south will continue to spin some monsoonal, tropical moisture into southern Arizona well past the end of our rainy season. The first weekend of October will bring a 20% to 30% chance for showers and storms. Temperatures hover near or just slightly above normal through next week.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of storms with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. 20% chance of storms. Highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid 90s. Stray shower or storm possible.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s. Stray shower or storm possible.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 90s.

