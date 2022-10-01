FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated storms and seasonable temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though Monsoon officially wrapped up on September 30th, Mother Nature isn’t turning off the faucet just yet. Enough moisture will linger in the region through the coming week to keep an isolated storm chance around. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms, especially northeast of Tucson. Highs in the lower 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance for a storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance for a storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Slight chance for a storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

