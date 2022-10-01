Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slim chance for showers this weekend

Allie Potter Oct. 1 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:19 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, we`ll keep enough moisture around for isolated storms this coming week. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages for early October.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off Fall season with Sunflower Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Oracle and Suffolk.
One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley

Latest News

Friday, September 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated storm chances through the weekend
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, September 30th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Last day of monsoon 2022!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, September 30th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, September 30th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Final day of Monsoon 2022 brings a chance for rain