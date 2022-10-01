FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slim chance for showers this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, we`ll keep enough moisture around for isolated storms this coming week. Temperatures will remain near seasonal averages for early October.

Today: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. South wind 7 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2:00 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

