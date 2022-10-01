One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Oro Valley police have taken one person into custody after an attempted bank robbery on Friday afternoon, Sept. 30.

Authorities say they were called to the scene, located at the corner of Oracle Road and Suffolk Drive, at 4 p.m.

No injuries were reported and there is no threat to the community, officers say,

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

