Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pride weekend in Tucson is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Festivities kicked off Friday night with a parade downtown.

Organizers told KOLD News 13 it feels great to celebrate LGBTQ pride after years of COVID-19.

While things have changed culturally, there is still some political push back these days.

They said it is important to just come out and be their own natural selves, celebrate each other’s differences and just to love yourselves and others in your life.

Tucson Pride Festival

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Where: Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

Tucson Pride Brunch Presented by HighWire Tucson

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 10:00AM - 2:00PM

Where: HighWire Tucson

Address: 14 S. Arizona Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701

