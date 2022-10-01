Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pride weekend in Tucson is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.
Festivities kicked off Friday night with a parade downtown.
Organizers told KOLD News 13 it feels great to celebrate LGBTQ pride after years of COVID-19.
While things have changed culturally, there is still some political push back these days.
They said it is important to just come out and be their own natural selves, celebrate each other’s differences and just to love yourselves and others in your life.
Tucson Pride Festival
When: Saturday, October 1, 2022
Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.
Where: Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park
Tucson Pride Brunch Presented by HighWire Tucson
When: Sunday, October 2, 2022
Time: 10:00AM - 2:00PM
Where: HighWire Tucson
Address: 14 S. Arizona Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701
