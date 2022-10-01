Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson

Tucson Pride Weekend
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 11:53 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pride weekend in Tucson is back for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Festivities kicked off Friday night with a parade downtown.

Organizers told KOLD News 13 it feels great to celebrate LGBTQ pride after years of COVID-19.

While things have changed culturally, there is still some political push back these days.

They said it is important to just come out and be their own natural selves, celebrate each other’s differences and just to love yourselves and others in your life.

Tucson Pride Festival

When: Saturday, October 1, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m.

Where: Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park

Tucson Pride Brunch Presented by HighWire Tucson

When: Sunday, October 2, 2022

Time: 10:00AM - 2:00PM

Where: HighWire Tucson

Address: 14 S. Arizona Ave. Tucson, AZ 85701

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The North Rim in the background, tourists hike along the South Rim of the Grand Canyon...
At least 222 people at the Grand Canyon got sick with ‘explosive’ gastroenteritis, CDC says
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off Fall season with Sunflower Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Oracle and Suffolk.
One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley

Latest News

More Pima County residents are eligible for the monkeypox vaccine
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson
Christopher Clements found guilty of kidnapping, killing Maribel Gonzalez in Tucson
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Crystal Hulsey, 33, and Jose Jaquez, 32, were charged with assault, armed robbery with a deadly...
Couple accused of robbing Phoenix man they met on Tinder, stealing his car