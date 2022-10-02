Arizona Wildcats beat Colorado 43-20; Buffaloes drop 5th straight

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Wildcats beat the Colorado Buffaloes 43-20 thanks to a historic passing performance by quarterback Jayden de Laura at Arizona Stadium Saturday, Oct. 1.

De Laura threw a UA record-tying six touchdown passes for Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12), including four in the first half while building a 26-13 lead. Tom Tunnicliffe threw six TD passes against Pacific in 1982.

De Laura delivered two scoring passes to Michael Wiley and also found Jacob Cowing, Dorian Singer, Tanner McLachlan and Tetairoa McMillan.

The sophomore finished with 484 passing yards. He was not intercepted.

The Wildcats finished with 673 total yards, a new school record.

Cowing caught 12 passes for 180 yards, both career highs.

Colorado’s freshman quarterback Owen McCown scored two touchdowns in the first half. He scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter, which tied the score at 7 with 6 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first quarter. He then threw a 14-yard pass to Daniel Arias with 1:05 left in the second quarter.

Anthony Hankerson scored on a 7-yard run to pull the Buffaloes to within 33-20 with 4:57 left in the third quarter. Hankerson led Colorado’s rushers with 12 carries for 68 yards.

McCown threw for 186 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Colorado fell to (0-5, 0-2).

Arizona opened its season with a 38-20 win over San Diego State, lost 39-17 to Mississippi State , beat North Dakota State 31-28 in Week 3 , then lost its Pac-12 opener 49-31 at Cal .

Colorado’s losses have come against TCU (38-13 in Week 1), at Air Force (41-10 in Week 2), at Minnesota (49-7 in Week 3) and against UCLA (45-17 in Week 4).

