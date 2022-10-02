Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 9:01 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing.

During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted.

This is good news, as last year the population was estimated to be at just 70.

Officials are working hard to gather research to ensure the population continues to grow and thrive.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Oracle and Suffolk.
One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off Fall season with Sunflower Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival
Tucson Pride Weekend
Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson

Latest News

Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Arizona Wildcats beat Colorado 43-20; Buffaloes drop 5th straight
City of Tucson Mayor speaks out after receiving $2 million grant to combat gun violence
City of Tucson Mayor speaks out after receiving $2-million grant to combat gun violence
Tucson Pride Weekend
Pride weekend officially underway in Tucson