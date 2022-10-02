Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Game and Fish officials are happy to announce the Bighorn sheep population in southern Arizona is growing.

During a recent population survey of five mountain ranges in southeastern Arizona, including the Santa Catalinas, 300 bighorns were counted.

This is good news, as last year the population was estimated to be at just 70.

Officials are working hard to gather research to ensure the population continues to grow and thrive.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.