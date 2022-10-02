FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Falling back to average temperatures
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rounding out the weekend with temperatures in the low 90s. Tucson will have enough moisture around for a few afternoon thunderstorms across the area, mainly near the eastern mountains. Gradual cooling through the week with most days about average for early October.
Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 8 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 8 mph.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.
