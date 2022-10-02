FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Falling back to average temperatures

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rounding out the weekend with temperatures in the low 90s. Tucson will have enough moisture around for a few afternoon thunderstorms across the area, mainly near the eastern mountains. Gradual cooling through the week with most days about average for early October.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East southeast wind around 8 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 93. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Southeast wind around 8 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 90. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 88.

