Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

J.J. Watt says he’s playing 4 days after atrial fibrillation

FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is shown before an NFL football game...
FILE - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is shown before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 10:46 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he had his heart shocked into rhythm after going into atrial fibrillation this week, and he still plans to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year tweeted Sunday, “I was just told somebody leaked some personal information about me and it’s going to be reported on today. I went into A-Fib on Wednesday, had my heart shocked back into rhythm on Thursday and I’m playing today. That’s it.”

The Cardinals reported Watt did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday and was limited on Friday. He was listed as questionable due to a calf injury and an illness. The 33-year-old Watt is a five-time All-Pro and the 2017 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

Atrial fibrillation is defined as a “an irregular and often very rapid heart rhythm that can lead to blood clots in the heart,” according to the Mayo Clinic. That can increase the risk of stroke, heart failure and other heart-related complications if not properly addressed. Watt is returning quickly from a health scare as the league faces criticism for the handling of concussed Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa over the past week.

TRENDING: Two dead after shooting in Gila Bend

Prior to Sunday’s game, the Arizona Cardinals shared this video of Watt prepping for the game on their twitter account with the caption “JJ Watt is a man of the people.”

The NFL Players Association on Saturday fired the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who cleared Tagovailoa to play after he slammed his head on the turf and stumbled trying to walk it off, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. The person confirmed the firing on condition of anonymity because a joint review by the NFL and its players’ union into Tagovailoa’s quick return to that game is ongoing.

Watt had missed the first game of the year with his calf injury but has played in the last two games. He has Arizona’s only two sacks this season. Watt has 104 sacks during his NFL career.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Police are investigating an attempted robbery at the corner of Oracle and Suffolk.
One in custody after attempted robbery in Oro Valley
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off Fall season with Sunflower Festival
Marana Pumpkin Patch kicks off fall with Sunflower Festival

Latest News

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Carolina Panthers 26-16.
Arizona Cardinals top the Carolina Panthers, 26-16
The Pittsburgh Steelers face the New England Patriots during an NFL football game at Acrisure...
Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator
FILE - Terry Bradshaw announced Sunday he had been treated for two types of cancer in the past...
Terry Bradshaw says he’s been treated for 2 kinds of cancer
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) is assisted off the field after he was injured...
AP source: Union fires consultant who evaluated Tagovailoa