Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened back in July.

Deputies said it happened at Flowing Wells Park, near River Rd. and Shannon Rd. on July 26.

Someone found a man lying on the ground and called police.

Investigators said the man had obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene. He was later identified as 23-year-old Quintin Barreto.

If you have any information on Barreto’s death, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

