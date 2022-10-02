Advertise
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park

KOLD News at 10 p.m. on Saturdays
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2022 at 8:36 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a suspicious death that happened back in July.

Deputies said it happened at Flowing Wells Park, near River Rd. and Shannon Rd. on July 26.

Someone found a man lying on the ground and called police.

Investigators said the man had obvious signs of trauma and died at the scene. He was later identified as 23-year-old Quintin Barreto.

If you have any information on Barreto’s death, call 9-1-1 or 88-CRIME.

