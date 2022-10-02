Pilot makes emergency landing in Mesa neighborhood

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A quick-thinking pilot made a daring emergency landing in a Mesa neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Mesa fire and police say around 6 a.m., a Bell 47 helicopter suddenly began malfunctioning mid-flight. The pilot had to think quickly to make an emergency landing in a neighborhood near 8th Avenue and Sirrine.

“Went to get coffee and my dad was like you got to go around the neighborhood because a helicopter is in the middle of the street and I was like oh my gosh!” said Sheree Hopper. “It was just amazing that he got it down where he did because it was over on that side of the road and landed it right up against the side walk so traffic could still get through.”

The pilot of a helicopter had to think quickly and made an emergency landing after the copter began suddenly malfunctioning mid-flight. (Sheree Hopper | Sherree Hopper)

The pilot was able to land safely and the helicopter had minor damage. No one on the ground was injured. The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter was experiencing engine issues and is continuing to investigate this incident with the National Transportation Safety Board.

