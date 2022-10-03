Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla.

Neighbors told KOLD News 13 that deputies have been there since 2 a.m. Monday.

The PCSD said more information would be released later in the day.

