Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Authorities investigating suspicious death at Tucson mobile home park

Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near...
Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a suspicious death at a mobile home park in the Tucson area on Monday, Oct. 3.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the investigation is happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla.

Neighbors told KOLD News 13 that deputies have been there since 2 a.m. Monday.

The PCSD said more information would be released later in the day.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Latest News

FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian fined $1 million by SEC over crypto promotion
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
Arizona decides 2022
Election 2022: What’s on the ballot?