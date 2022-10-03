Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Car bursts into flames when driver hits deer, officials say

Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.
Crews rushed to a car fire after the driver hit a deer.(Isanti County, MN Sheriff's Dept.)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:50 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALBO, Minn. (Valley News Live/Gray News) – A driver in Minnesota is lucky to be alive after her car hit a deer and then burst into flames.

The Isanti County Sheriff’s Department said the collision happened Wednesday morning on Highway 47 near Dalbo.

Officials said the woman hit a deer and the vehicle caught fire. Other drivers stopped and helped the woman get out safely.

Emergency crews closed the highway until the fire was under control.

The deer did not survive, but officials did not clarify if the driver was injured.

Copyright 2022 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Latest News

Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian’s effects linger
Bracey Byrd
Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy
FILE - Former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates speaks at Harvard University, in...
Abuse in women’s pro soccer league was systemic, report says
Navajo police said a woman shot and killed her husband and 6-year-old son.
Navajo Nation woman kills husband, 6-year-old son, police say