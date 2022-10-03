Election 2022: What’s on the ballot?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Election Day 2022 is Nov. 8, and voters across the country will have their say on several issues and elected offices.

There are many important propositions on southern Arizona ballots and KOLD News 13 is taking a look at several of them to help you make an informed decision. In addition to analysis by Andrew Capasso, we are providing links to the Arizona Secretary of State’s information about each proposition.

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_128_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 128 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_scr1034_proposition_128_voter_protection_act_court_determinations.pdf

Statements against Prop 128 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_scr1034_proposition_128_voter_protection_act_court_determinations.pdf

PROP 129

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_129_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 129 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_hcr2001_proposition_129_initiatives_single_subject_title.pdf

Statements against Prop 129 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_hcr2001_proposition_129_initiatives_single_subject_title.pdf

PROP 130

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_130_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 130 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_scr1011_proposition_130_constitutional_property_tax_exemptions.pdf

Statements against Prop 130 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_scr1011_proposition_130_constitutional_property_tax_exemptions.pdf

PROP 131

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_131_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 131 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_scr1024_proposition_131_lieutenant_governor_joint_ticket.pdf

Statements against Prop 131 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_scr1024_proposition_131_lieutenant_governor_joint_ticket.pdf

PROP 132

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_132_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 132 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_hcr2015_proposition_132_initiatives_supermajority_vote_requirement.pdf

Statements against Prop 132 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/Against_HCR2015_Proposition_132_initiatives_supermajority_vote_requirement_updated.pdf

PROP 209

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_209_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 209 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_i052022_predatory_debt_collection_protection_act_final1.pdf

Statements against Prop 209 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_i052022_predatory_debt_collection_protection_act.pdf

PROP 211

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_211_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 211 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_i042022_voters_right_to_know_act.pdf

Statements against Prop 211 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_i042022_voters_right_to_know_act.pdf

PROP 308

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_308_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 308 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/For_SCR1044_Proposition_308_tuition_postsecondary_education_updated.pdf

Statements against Prop 308 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_scr1044_proposition_308_tuition_postsecondary_education.pdf

PROP 309

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_309_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 309 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_scr1012_proposition_309_voter_identification_affidavit_procedure.pdf

Statements against Prop 309 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_scr1012_proposition_309_voter_identification_affidavit_procedure.pdf

PROP 310

Ballot format language https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/prop_310_ballot_format_language.pdf

Statements in favor of Prop 310 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/for_scr1049_proposition_310_fire_districts_funding_tpt_increment.pdf

Statements against Prop 310 https://azsos.gov/sites/default/files/against_scr1049_proposition_310_fire_districts_funding_tpt_increment.pdf

DATES TO REMEMBER

There are also a few important dates to remember as Election Day approaches.

The last day to register to vote in the General Election is Oct. 11. Pima County residents can register to vote HERE or Service Arizona at www.servicearizona.com.

Early ballots will be mailed on Oct. 12, and you have until Nov. 4 to return them. It is recommended that voters mailing their ballots do so by Nov. 1 to ensure that it arrives on time to be counted.

If you want to vote early, but in person, you can do so from Oct. 12 to Nov. 4. Locations and hours for early voting are listed HERE.

The last day to request an early ballot is Oct. 28. There are many ways to do so, and more information can be found HERE.

The last day to request a replacement ballot is Nov. 1. You can request a replacement ballot HERE.

Emergency voting is available on Nov. 5 and Nov. 7. Locations and hours for emergency voting are listed HERE.

In order to be able to vote a regular ballot in person, your name must be on the voter roster, and you must provide identification. Acceptable forms of identification are listed HERE.

For more information about upcoming elections, click HERE or call the Recorder’s office at 520-724-4330.

Elsewhere in southern Arizona, election information can be found at the following websites:

Santa Cruz County: https://www.santacruzcountyaz.gov/287/Recorder

Cochise County: https://www.cochise.az.gov/498/Recorder

