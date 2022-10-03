Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: October starting off nice!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 3rd
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:46 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Though Monsoon officially wrapped up on September 30th, Mother Nature isn’t turning off the faucet just yet. Enough moisture will linger in the region through the coming week to keep an isolated storm chance around, especially over higher terrain. Otherwise, expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies. 10% chance for a storm. Highs in the lower 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies. 10% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. 10% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. 10% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 3rd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 3rd
Sunday, October 2nd
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated storms and seasonable temperatures
Allie Potter Weather Oct. 2
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Falling back to average temperatures
Allie Potter Oct. 1 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slim chance for showers this weekend