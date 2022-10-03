Advertise
Inmate dies in Pima County jail

(KOLD)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 4:58 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after an inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex died in his cell Monday morning, Oct. 3.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Staff immediately began trying to save the inmate’s life as they waited for Tucson fire medics to arrive.

Once the fire medics did arrive, 30-year-old Terrance Salazar was pronounced dead.

Detectives say they found no signs of trauma and no suspicious circumstances surrounding Salazar’s death.

Salazar had been in custody since Sept. 30 on a felony burglary warrant, a theft warrant and drug paraphernalia charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

