New Arizona drivers seeing updated road test for license

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona residents trying to get a driver’s license will face new requirements.

The road test has been updated and new drivers now need to show proof the vehicle is registered and insured. When the new driver and the examiner get to the car it’ll be part of the test for the driver to know where to find those two documents.

Bill Lamoreaux, spokesperson for the Arizona Motor Vehicle Division, says it all comes to down safety.

The updated road test will take between 15 and 20 minutes and it will be between 5 and 8 miles to better reflect a typical commute.

The reason for this change is safety. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, per mile driven drivers between 16 and 19 years old are almost three times as likely as drivers aged 20 or older to be in a deadly crash.

“We’re making sure the new drivers are more aware of their vehicle that they’re driving, more aware of the safety feature of that vehicle and so when they do join the streets with the rest of us they’re hopefully more safe and ready to drive in a typical commute like the rest of us,” Lamoreaux said.

These changes have been part of a pilot program across the state for the past year and officials say that they’re seeing this new program is helping young drivers stay safe.

The applicant also must demonstrate safety knowledge about the vehicle before the road test. In this portion of the exam, the driver will be asked to locate and demonstrate several features of the vehicle such as the windshield wipers, emergency brakes, hazard lights and high beams.

