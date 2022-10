TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft.

As of 9 p.m., some lanes at the intersection are closed. Drivers should avoid the area.

