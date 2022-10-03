Pedestrian injured in wreck at Glenn, Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian is expected to recover from their injuries after, Tucson police say, they were involved in a wreck on Monday afternoon, Oct. 3.

According to officers, the crash took place at Glenn Street and Alvernon Way.

Two people involved, including the pedestrian, were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.

The northbound lanes of Alvernon will be closed at Glenn until the vehicle can be removed from the road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

