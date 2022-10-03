Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Stepmom charged with attempted murder and castration of boy

Bracey Byrd
Bracey Byrd(Wilson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Wilson woman is accused of kidnapping, castrating, and attempting to kill her stepson.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says Bracey Byrd was arrested on Friday for attempted murder, felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury, malicious castration, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of felony child abuse with physical injury.

WITN is told that Byrd was taken before the magistrate and given a $2 million secured bond.

On Thursday, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office was told about a case of possible child abuse by the county’s department of social services.

The Wilson Medical Center Emergency Department reported that a boy was brought to them with third-degree burns. The staff told the DSS this, adding that the wounds did not seem to be self-inflicted. It was also said that the child had other injuries to his body. He was brought to UNC Burn Center for treatment.

Deputies say the injuries included bruising to the child’s face, arms, head, upper and lower legs, back, and genital area. Some of the boy’s injuries did not seem to have been current and were in the process of healing when the boy was taken to the hospital with severe burns.

Byrd is the stepmom of the victim, the sheriff’s office says. To protect the case, no other details will be released.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Latest News

Arizona decides 2022
Election 2022: What’s on the ballot?
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a court...
Russian court sets Brittney Griner appeal date for Oct. 25
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, left, is escorted by Chief Justice of the United States John...
Supreme Court welcomes the public again, and a new justice
FILE - A Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 file photo of a Nobel medal displayed during a ceremony in New...
Nobel win for Swede who unlocked secrets of Neanderthal DNA