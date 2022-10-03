Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

Jon Paxton from the Coconino County Sheriff's Office says 8-10 homes are damaged after a tornado hit north of Williams on Monday.
By Jason Sillman and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:25 PM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranged between 86-110 miles per hour.

A strong line of thunderstorms hit several parts of northern Arizona, including Prescott and northwestern Coconino County.

Deputies and other agencies are in the community helping residents. Traffic restrictions are in effect and only people who live there will be allowed into the area.

Editor’s Note: Early reports said one person was critically hurt. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies have confirmed no residents were injured.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Nicholas Salisbury
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chance for showers and storms continues!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, OCTOBER 3, 2022
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 3rd
KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, October 3rd
Sunday, October 2nd
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Isolated storms and seasonable temperatures