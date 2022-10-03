EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

YAVAPAI COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -- Officials confirmed an EF-1 tornado ripped through northern Arizona, causing damage to homes on Monday afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says between 8-10 homes in the Junipine Estates community, eight miles north of Williams, were damaged. The National Weather Service reported winds in the area ranged between 86-110 miles per hour.

A strong line of thunderstorms hit several parts of northern Arizona, including Prescott and northwestern Coconino County.

Deputies and other agencies are in the community helping residents. Traffic restrictions are in effect and only people who live there will be allowed into the area.

Editor’s Note: Early reports said one person was critically hurt. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office deputies have confirmed no residents were injured.

⚠️ Severe Thunderstorm Warning ⚠️ in effect until 3:00 PM MST for portions of Yavapai and Coconino Counties.



This includes Sedona, Munds Park, Village of Oak Creek, Sedona Airport, Midgely Bridge Swimming Hole, and Bell Rock. More info: https://t.co/jtKvVGZ2p4. #azwx pic.twitter.com/3uJWSWWhas — NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) October 3, 2022

