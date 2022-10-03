Tucson women join forces for Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Women across the Tucson community are joining forces for a special project: Tucson’s first 50 Over 50 Experience. The goal is to put dynamic Tucson women who are over 50 in the spotlight and empower them to share their stories.

This project will showcase portraits of the 50 women chosen. They come from all different background. Some are retired, some are volunteers, some are business owners. But what they have in common is that they’re doing amazing things in this chapter of their lives.

″As we are stepping into our power in the second half of life, I really wanted to show women their beauty and show them that beauty doesn’t have an expiration date,” said photographer, Michelle Owens.

Strength, beauty, and confidence – that’s what Owens aims to capture with her camera. She first came up with the idea for the 50 Over 50 Experience around the time of the pandemic.

″I think there’s a lot of myths about being over 50 and so a lot of these portraits are going to bust a lot of myths about what people think it is like to be 50 these days,” she said.

She’s photographed each of the 50 women. The women could choose from a variety of styles to make the portrait unique to them, whether they wanted something more traditional or something a little more fantastical.

″When they see their portraits for the very first time, it’s really eye opening to them how they look. Because the way they see themselves in the mirror is not the way the rest of us see them. So they get to see how other people view them and it really steps up their self-esteem,” Owens explained.

Michelle Lespron is one of the 50 over 50. She’s a personal injury and wrongful death attorney and partner at her firm. She’s helped people through some of the most difficult times of their lives.

″The challenges come up when people lose loved ones in car accidents, motorcycle accidents, pedestrian accidents. It’s very challenging because it’s very sad, but they look to me and my firm to kind of bring some sanity to the situation,” said Lespron.

Sharing her story and having her portrait taken for the 50 over 50 has meant more than she ever expected.

“It’s eye opening. It’s empowering. It’s incredible not only hearing about stuff you didn’t know about yourself but of these other 49 women and what they’ve been through, what they’ve overcome and their challenges,” she explained.

The 50 Over 50 Experience is also helping other women in Tucson. Proceeds from the charity raffle at the portrait gala will go to Sister Jose Women’s Shelter.

The 50 Over 50 portrait gala will be on October 13th at the Savoy Opera House. There you’ll be able to see all of the portraits together and meet the women behind the pictures.

The 50 Over 50 portrait gala will be on October 13th at the Savoy Opera House.

