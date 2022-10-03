Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Twin Peaks K-8 put on lockdown as precaution; everyone is safe

Lockdown at Twin Peaks K-8 school
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:02 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The campus of Twin Peaks K-8 school was placed on lockdown during a police investigation Monday, Oct. 3.

According to a text to parents, everyone is safe. The lockdown was put in place because a suspicious vehicle was abandoned in the bus loop, the text said.

Parents are being told to no drop-off or pick up students during the lockdown.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Marana Police Department for more information. This story will be updated as more facts are learned.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
FILE - Suspect Darius O’Neal Hickson, was charged with one count of theft, a class 2 felony...
Arizona man allegedly used employer’s Amazon account to buy $137K worth of items
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
Murder investigation continues at Flowing Wells Park
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
One dead in motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona
Bighorn sheep thriving in southern Arizona

Latest News

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Sacheen Littlefeather dies; she turned down Marlon Brando’s Oscar in 1973
Lockdown at Twin Peaks K-8 school
Lockdown at Twin Peaks K-8 school
Bryan Patrick Miller faces two murder charges as trial begins Monday, Oct. 3.
Zombie Hunter accused of additional attacks
Kim Kardashian attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala...
Kim Kardashian settles with SEC over crypto promotion