Twin Peaks K-8 put on lockdown as precaution; everyone is safe

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The campus of Twin Peaks K-8 school was placed on lockdown during a police investigation Monday, Oct. 3.

According to a text to parents, everyone is safe. The lockdown was put in place because a suspicious vehicle was abandoned in the bus loop, the text said.

Parents are being told to no drop-off or pick up students during the lockdown.

KOLD News 13 has reached out to the Marana Police Department for more information. This story will be updated as more facts are learned.

