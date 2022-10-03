Advertise
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park

Nicholas Salisbury
Nicholas Salisbury(Pima County Sheriff's Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:28 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man has is facing charges in the death of his 71-year-old mother early Monday, Oct. 3.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies have arrested Nicholas Salisbury, 33. He is facing a second-degree murder charge and has been booked into the Pima County jail.

Deputies confirmed they were initially investigating a suspicious happening at La Colonia Mobile Home Park, which is near Ruthrauff and La Cholla.

Authorities were called to the home around 2 a.m. and found 71-year-old Deborah Williams, unresponsive and with “obvious signs of trauma.”

Shortly after their arrival, detectives began conducting interviews, collecting interviews and processing the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

