UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a motorcycle crash in midtown Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the accident happened at the intersection of Speedway and Craycoft.

Officers were called around 7 p.m. to the area in response to a report of a wreck between a silver 2006 Dodge Dakota pickup truck and a blue 2016 Suzuki GSX-S1000F motorcycle.

Tucson fire medics also responded to the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead there. The motorcyclist has since been identified as 18-year-old Nathaniel Warren Washington.

Traffic detectives said evidence shows the pickup truck had been making a left turn from eastbound Speedway Boulevard into a nearby parking lot when the motorcycle, headed west, collided with it.

Police also noted that the truck was making a lefthand turn from a median lane where a “No Turns” sign was posted. Witnesses also told authorities they had seen the motorcycle weaving in and out of traffic and had been riding solely on the rear wheel right before the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

It was determined the pickup truck’s driver was not impaired at the time of the collision.

Authorities said the failure of the truck driver to obey a traffic sign and reckless driving by Washington were major contributing factors in the wreck.

The investigation is ongoing, and no charges or citations had been issued as of Oct. 3.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.