Zombie Hunter accused of additional attacks

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Trial begins Monday, Oct. 3, in the case against Bryan Patrick Miller, known to Phoenix sci-fi fans as The Zombie Hunter. But police believe Miller is responsible for more attacks than the pair of decades-old that could land him on death row.

DNA left at the scenes of the Angela Brasso and Melanie Bernas murders in 1992 and 1993 played a crucial role in leading police to Miller, more than two decades after the crimes were committed. Those killings were known as the Phoenix Canal Murders. But even back then, police believed there were more victims out there. “To think that someone who has killed in that fashion, that there weren’t other crimes related this, is unlikely,” said Sgt. Trent Crump, back in 2015, when Miller was arrested.

Brasso and Bernas were riding their bicycles along bike paths when they were killed. Both were killed with a knife, and Brasso was beheaded. The precision used in their murders led police to explore the possibility that the killer was a surgeon or a special forces operative. The reality, according to investigators, was even more bizarre.

Miller was a celebrity, of sorts, to Phoenix-area cosplay, sci-fi, and horror convention fans. He was known for driving around in an old police cruiser with the words “Zombie Hunter,” on the trunk and a zombie mannequin in the back seat. Friends say he posed for photos with anyone who asked, including police officers.

Phoenix Police also recommended that prosecutors charge Miller in the murder of Brandy Myers, who disappeared while walking in her Sunnyslope neighborhood in May of 1992. It was six months before Brasso was murdered. Miller lived two blocks from Myers. “Her case is considered solved, but not resolved. We know who killed her. We know every detail. We know why we didn’t get her body back. We know the color of the trash bag,” said Kristin Dennis, in an interview with AZ Family Investigates. Dennis is Brandy’s sister.

According to the Myers police report, after Miller was arrested for the Canal Murders, his wife told police that Miller had once told her he murdered a girl who matched Brandy Myers’ description. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office rejected the case, stating there was no reasonable likelihood of conviction, according to the police report. “I don’t understand how one branch of the government which is the Phoenix police department they can solve a crime.. conclude it.. and then there are no official charges,” said Dennis.

The Myers police report also indicates that Miller confessed to his wife about another attack on a teenager in Everett, Washington. Miller and his wife moved to Everett in the mid-1990′s, after the Canal Murders.

In October of 2000, someone stabbed Victorial Mikelsen, who was a freshman in high school, while she was walking along a bike path before school. “I remember hearing the bang right when I was on the curve,” said Mikelsen, in an interview with AZ Family Investigates, at the scene of the attack.

She suffered severe, life-threatening injuries. Local police were unable to identify her attacker. But more than 15 years later, Phoenix Police contacted Mikelsen and told her they believed Miller was her assailant. It turns out he lived in the same apartment complex as Mikelsen did at the time of the attack. “I know his face and I just don’t understand why they couldn’t F’ing find him. And he was right F’ing here,” said Mikelsen.

When asked if she was certain Miller was her attacker, Mikelsen responded, “Not a single doubt.” Because of the statute of limitations in Washington, Miller will never face charges in the Mikelsen attack, even if police believe it was him.

Maricopa County prosecutors could still charge Miller in the Brandy Myers case, but as of now, he is only charged in the Brasso and Bernas murders.

