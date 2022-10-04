Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Border Patrol agent injured while on duty

The injured agent was taken to a Tucson hospital.
The injured agent was taken to a Tucson hospital.(Border Patrol)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 2:33 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been hospitalized after he was injured while on horseback last week.

According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said an agent with the Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol was injured while on duty on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The agent was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson for emergency care.

Modlin asked that the public pray for the agent and his family as he recovers.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
Teen girl denied medication refill under AZ’s new abortion law
A man was killed in a motorcycle crash at Speedway and Craycoft in Tucson late Sunday, Oct. 2.
UPDATE: Police identify man killed in motorcycle crash in Tucson
Nicholas Salisbury
UPDATE: Man charged with mother’s murder Tucson mobile home park
Inmate dies in Pima County jail
The tornado knocked over trees and caused damage to homes in northern Arizona.
EF-1 tornado rips through northern Arizona community, damaging homes

Latest News

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute
One killed in shooting on Tucson’s south side
FILE - Twitter's shareholders have already approved the sale.
Musk offers to end legal fight, pay $44B to buy Twitter
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer