Border Patrol agent injured while on duty

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A U.S. Border Patrol agent has been hospitalized after he was injured while on horseback last week.

According to John R. Modlin, the Chief Patrol Agent of the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector, said an agent with the Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol was injured while on duty on Thursday, Sept. 29.

The agent was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson for emergency care.

Modlin asked that the public pray for the agent and his family as he recovers.

On September 29, a Casa Grande Station Horse Patrol agent sustained a serious injury while on duty. Tucson Sector BORSTAR and @CBPAMO airlifted him to Tucson for emergency care. Please keep the agent and his family in your thoughts and prayers while he recovers. #HonorFirst pic.twitter.com/nYuLsfX6KS — John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) October 4, 2022

