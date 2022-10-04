FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best chance for rain this week will happen Tuesday at 30%. A marginal risk of excessive rain expands to cover all southeast Arizona Tuesday. By Wednesday the area shifts to Greenlee, far eastern Graham and far eastern Cochise. A cooling trend will continue this week.
TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.
MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.