FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best chance for rain this week will happen Tuesday at 30%. A marginal risk of excessive rain expands to cover all southeast Arizona Tuesday. By Wednesday the area shifts to Greenlee, far eastern Graham and far eastern Cochise. A cooling trend will continue this week.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.