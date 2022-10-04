Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storm chances continue!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, October 4th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Best chance for rain this week will happen Tuesday at 30%. A marginal risk of excessive rain expands to cover all southeast Arizona Tuesday. By Wednesday the area shifts to Greenlee, far eastern Graham and far eastern Cochise. A cooling trend will continue this week.

TUESDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for a storm. Highs in the mid 80s.

MONDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s.

