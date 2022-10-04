Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon announces he has rare form of cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Former Phoenix mayor Phil Gordon has announced that he has been diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

Gordon shared his diagnosis of multiple myeloma in a Facebook post, saying he was diagnosed following excruciating pain in his lower back. “I am being treated by Dr. Fonseca at Mayo Clinic and Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong from California, the two best doctors in the country for this type of cancer,” he said. “I’ve been doing chemo weekly and meds daily since diagnosis including a drug that runs $165,000 a year.

To read the full social media post see below. Gordon also shared that he will be undergoing a stem cell transplant in November.

The former mayor served as Phoenix’s 58th mayor from 2004 until 2012 and is still a member of the Phoenix City council. Born into a Lithuanian Jewish immigrant family, Gordon went to University of Arizona where he received his bachelor’s in education and attended Arizona State University Law. Many Phoenix residents will recall the highlights of his service to the city, the remodeling of the Phoenix Convention Center, establishing Arizona State University’s downtown campus in Phoenix, and much more. He also backed the $1.1 billion multi-mode transportation system that connected the Valley starting in 2000.

In terms of national headlines, Gordon accompanied former President George W. Bush as a member of the Honorary Delegation to Jerusalem for the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Nation of Israel. More recently he was named an honorary firefighter in May of 2022.

Multiple myeloma, also called Kahler’s disease, is a rare form of cancer that forms in white blood cells and accumulates inside bone marrow, according to the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

